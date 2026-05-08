CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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09.05.2026 00:37:15
Why CoreWeave Stock Plummeted Today
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock took a hit on Friday following the company's latest earnings report. The artificial intelligence (AI) data-center specialist's share price fell 11.4% in the daily session.CoreWeave published its first-quarter results after yesterday's market close, posting mixed results. While the company posted sales that came in ahead of expectations, the business posted a wider-than-expected loss. Investors also weren't happy with management's forward guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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09.04.26