CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.05.2026 00:37:15

Why CoreWeave Stock Plummeted Today

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock took a hit on Friday following the company's latest earnings report. The artificial intelligence (AI) data-center specialist's share price fell 11.4% in the daily session.CoreWeave published its first-quarter results after yesterday's market close, posting mixed results. While the company posted sales that came in ahead of expectations, the business posted a wider-than-expected loss. Investors also weren't happy with management's forward guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CoreWeave

mehr Nachrichten