Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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21.04.2026 16:35:20

Why Did Eli Lilly Stock Drop Today?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock slipped 2.5% through 10:15 a.m. ET Tuesday -- despite receiving positive press from Wall Street analysts this morning.UBS analyst Michael Yee just reiterated his buy rating on the GLP-1 drug company today. Interestingly, the reason he doubled down on Eli Lilly... has nothing at all to do with diet drugs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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