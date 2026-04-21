Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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21.04.2026 16:35:20
Why Did Eli Lilly Stock Drop Today?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) stock slipped 2.5% through 10:15 a.m. ET Tuesday -- despite receiving positive press from Wall Street analysts this morning.UBS analyst Michael Yee just reiterated his buy rating on the GLP-1 drug company today. Interestingly, the reason he doubled down on Eli Lilly... has nothing at all to do with diet drugs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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21.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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14.04.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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07.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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02.04.26
|Eli Lilly profitiert von neuer Abnehmpille Foundayo (Spiegel Online)
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01.04.26
|Neue Diätpille genehmigt: Eli Lilly-Aktie legt zu, Konkurrenz unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
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31.03.26