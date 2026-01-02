Oklo Aktie

Oklo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.01.2026 18:37:02

Why Did Oklo Stock Pop Today?

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock, a start-up manufacturer of small modular (nuclear) power reactors, surged 5.5% through noon ET on Friday -- apparently on no good news at all.Actually, the opposite: Reports out of Finland say a technical fault at the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant caused one of the site's three units, "OL2," to shut down temporarily today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oklomehr Nachrichten