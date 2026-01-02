Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
02.01.2026 18:37:02
Why Did Oklo Stock Pop Today?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) stock, a start-up manufacturer of small modular (nuclear) power reactors, surged 5.5% through noon ET on Friday -- apparently on no good news at all.Actually, the opposite: Reports out of Finland say a technical fault at the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant caused one of the site's three units, "OL2," to shut down temporarily today. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
