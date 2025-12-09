ExxonMobil Aktie
WKN: 852549 / ISIN: US30231G1022
|
09.12.2025 19:43:04
Why ExxonMobil Rallied Today
Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) rallied on Tuesday, up as much as 4.2% before pulling back to a 2.9% increase as of 12:35 p.m. EDT.Exxon updated its long-term 2030 earnings and cash flow targets today, increasing them above the prior guidance and above analysts' expectations. Thus, it's no wonder to see the stock surging higher to nearly hit a 52-week high. Today, Exxon issued a press release, informing investors it was raising its 2030 earnings and cash flow targets. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
