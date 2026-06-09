Hecla Mining Aktie
WKN: 854693 / ISIN: US4227041062
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10.06.2026 00:40:35
Why Hecla Mining Stock Slumped Today
A continuing rout in precious metals stocks again put the hurt on Hecla Mining's (NYSE: HL) shares on Tuesday. The company, which considers itself the largest primary silver miner in North America and also produces gold, continued to be affected by recent softness in the spot prices of its favored metals, and its stock fell by nearly 3% that trading session as a result. Silver, gold, and other precious metals had been in something of a holding pattern since mid-May, but this changed last Friday with the release of the latest monthly national employment statistics released by the federal government. These revealed that the tally for new, non-farm jobs created was 172,000, more than double the Dow Jones estimate. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Hecla Mining Co.
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: Hecla Mining präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Hecla Mining zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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16.02.26
|Ausblick: Hecla Mining zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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03.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Hecla Mining legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)