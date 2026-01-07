Hycroft Mining Aktie
WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051
|
07.01.2026 23:40:12
Why Hycroft Mining Stock Rocketed 100% Higher In December
Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) kept soaring in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The prospective miner of gold and silver in Nevada was up over 100% last month and is up over 1,000% in the past year due to rising prices of gold and silver alongside the development of its mining holdings.Hycroft Mining does not generate any revenue today, but it is planning to build out facilities in the near future. Here's why the stock was up again in December, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio in 2026. The first variable driving Hycroft Mining's share price higher is the overall price of gold and silver in commodity markets. If the company ever starts producing the metal from the ground and processing it into a sellable material, it makes more money the higher the price of gold and silver is. The price of gold is up 67% in the last year, while silver is up 160%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
