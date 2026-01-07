Hycroft Mining Aktie

Hycroft Mining für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A142YZ / ISIN: US4486291051

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
07.01.2026 23:40:12

Why Hycroft Mining Stock Rocketed 100% Higher In December

Shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) kept soaring in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The prospective miner of gold and silver in Nevada was up over 100% last month and is up over 1,000% in the past year due to rising prices of gold and silver alongside the development of its mining holdings.Hycroft Mining does not generate any revenue today, but it is planning to build out facilities in the near future. Here's why the stock was up again in December, and whether it is a buy for your portfolio in 2026. The first variable driving Hycroft Mining's share price higher is the overall price of gold and silver in commodity markets. If the company ever starts producing the metal from the ground and processing it into a sellable material, it makes more money the higher the price of gold and silver is. The price of gold is up 67% in the last year, while silver is up 160%. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hycroft Mining Corp

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hycroft Mining Corp

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
04.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
03.01.26 KW 1: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.01.26 Dezember 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich im Plus
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt abrutscht, kommt der deutsche Leitindex nicht recht vom Fleck. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vor dem Wochenende aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen