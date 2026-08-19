Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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19.08.2026 22:21:09
Why I Wouldn't Bother With the Anthropic or OpenAI IPOs
The artificial intelligence (AI) companies behind ChatGPT and Claude may soon be going public. Anthropic, which develops the Claude chatbot, could make its debut by October, while OpenAI, which is the company that owns ChatGPT, may have its IPO later, potentially next year.There has been an appetite from growth investors to value highly risky stocks at high valuations, as has been the case with Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, which went public a few months ago. It briefly soared above a $2 trillion market cap, only to end up crashing afterward and falling below its IPO price.It was a painful lesson for early investors. And Anthropic and OpenAI could be even riskier stocks to buy when they go public. Here's why I wouldn't bother with either one of them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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