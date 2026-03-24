ImmunityBio Aktie
WKN DE: A2QQ2E / ISIN: US45256X1037
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24.03.2026 17:39:03
Why ImmunityBio Stock Is Down More Than 20% Today
Just one day after its stock soared in response to Macau's approval of its oncology drug Anktiva® as a treatment for certain types of bladder cancer, as of 12:32 p.m. ET today, ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX) shares are down 22.4%.The prompt? A warning letter from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration indicating that a television ad promoting Anktiva -- as well as comments made by the company's Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer and Executive Chairman Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong during a recent podcast -- were both "false and misleading."Were it the first time the FDA had taken such action against ImmunityBio it might be dismissible as a mere misunderstanding, resulting from the company's officers' efforts to provide simple answers to an interviewer's questions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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