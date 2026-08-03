IonQ Aktie

IonQ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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03.08.2026 21:44:17

Why IonQ Stock Popped Today

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock jumped 8.6% through 3:25 p.m. ET Monday after investment bank Wedbush assumed coverage of the stock with an outperform rating, and assigned the $40 stock a $75 price target -- basically predicting a double in 12 months.Image source: Getty Images.Valued at $13.6 billion in market capitalization, IonQ is by this measure one of the most richly priced quantum computing stocks -- but Wedbush thinks IonQ is worth the premium. With $187 million in trailing revenue, IonQ's business is about 15x bigger than its nearest rival among the pure-play quantum computing stocks. With $2 billion in the bank, it's also the best-funded. Finally, IonQ is the only one of these pure plays on quantum computing to own its own chip foundry, SkyWater, which IonQ brought in-house last month. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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