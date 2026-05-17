IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
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18.05.2026 01:42:09
Why IonQ Stock Surged This Week
IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) stock closed out this week's trading solidly in the green. While the company's share price had been up double digits at one point, it still managed to end the week up 5.5% even after a pullback in conjunction with volatility for the broader market. While there wasn't any major, business-specific news for IonQ this week, the quantum computing company's share price moved higher in conjunction with broader excitement surrounding quantum stocks and quarterly reports from other players in the space. The stock is now up 16% year to date. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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