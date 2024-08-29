29.08.2024 02:13:01

Why Is Nvidia Stock Down After Reporting Parabolic Growth?

Expectations were high heading into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fiscal 2025 second-quarter financial report. The company has become the de facto standard bearer for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Its graphics processing units (GPUS) provide the computational horsepower necessary to create the large language models (LLMs) that make generative AI possible.The surging demand for AI has propelled Nvidia's stock into the stratosphere. The stock has gained more than 150% so far this year and more than 750% since the accelerating adoption of AI kicked off early last year (as of this writing).In recent weeks, however, investors have become concerned that Nvidia has simply come too far, too fast, and they are wondering whether the hectic pace of AI adoption could continue. Nvidia answered that question with a resounding "yes," but given the stock's parabolic gains, blockbuster results simply weren't enough.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten