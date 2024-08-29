|
29.08.2024 02:13:01
Why Is Nvidia Stock Down After Reporting Parabolic Growth?
Expectations were high heading into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) fiscal 2025 second-quarter financial report. The company has become the de facto standard bearer for the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Its graphics processing units (GPUS) provide the computational horsepower necessary to create the large language models (LLMs) that make generative AI possible.The surging demand for AI has propelled Nvidia's stock into the stratosphere. The stock has gained more than 150% so far this year and more than 750% since the accelerating adoption of AI kicked off early last year (as of this writing).In recent weeks, however, investors have become concerned that Nvidia has simply come too far, too fast, and they are wondering whether the hectic pace of AI adoption could continue. Nvidia answered that question with a resounding "yes," but given the stock's parabolic gains, blockbuster results simply weren't enough.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:10
|MÄRKTE USA/Börsen mit Aufschlägen - Nvidia geben deutlich nach (Dow Jones)
|
18:02
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
18:02
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17:42
|NVIDIA meldet erneuten deutlichen Anstieg von Umsatz und Gewinn - Anleger schicken Aktie dennoch abwärts (finanzen.at)
|
16:46
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Nvidia-Kurs rutscht ab - Wachstumstempo im Blick (dpa-AFX)
|
16:23
|ROUNDUP 3: Nvidia enttäuscht Börse trotz starker KI-Zuwächse (dpa-AFX)
|
16:03
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich zum Start fester (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)