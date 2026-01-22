Wal-Mart Stores Aktie

Wal-Mart Stores für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT110400

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 15:00:00

Why It's Time to Start Thinking of Walmart as a Tech Stock

Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) are up 12% since the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant announced in November that it would be transferring the listing of its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq. In the press release, Walmart said the move reflected the "tech-powered approach to our long-term strategy."The Nasdaq is often referred to as "tech-heavy." While it certainly has a higher concentration of tech companies than the other major indexes, it also includes some consumer staples companies like Kraft-Heinz and Starbucks, as well as the hospitality giant Marriott International. Even the fast-food company Wendy's is listed there, having moved in 2011 to save on listing fees.But in Walmart's case, there's good reason to think of the move as marking an official transformation. The brick-and-mortar retailer that was caught flat-footed by Amazon in the 2000s is now a tech titan in its own right. Here are three reasons why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 070,00 1,10% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen höher
Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen