Aviation Holdings Group Aktie
|
26.02.2026 17:13:56
Why Joby Aviation Stock Floated Higher Today
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock jumped 5.4% through 10:50 a.m. ET Thursday after beating on both top and bottom lines on Q4 earnings last night.Heading into the report, analysts expected the maker and operator of electric air taxis to lose $0.23 per share on sales of only $16.2 million. In fact, Joby lost only $0.14, and its sales were nearly twice as much as expected -- $30.8 million. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!