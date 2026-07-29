Lemonade Aktie
WKN DE: A2P7Z1 / ISIN: US52567D1072
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29.07.2026 18:39:53
Why Lemonade Stock Is Crashing Today
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stock is getting crushed in Wednesday's trading. As of 12:35 p.m. ET, the company's share price had fallen 22.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1.1%. Before the market opened this morning, Lemonade published its second-quarter results. Despite reporting earnings that were in line with the average analyst estimate and sales that beat the average analyst target, the stock is getting hit with a huge pullback due to softer-than-expected guidance and pressures impacting the broader market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Lemonade Inc Registered Shs
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28.07.26
|Ausblick: Lemonade legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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18.02.26
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04.02.26
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30.01.26
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