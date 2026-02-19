Lockheed Martin Aktie
WKN: 894648 / ISIN: US5398301094
|
19.02.2026 19:40:01
Why Lockheed Martin Stock Took Off Today
Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) stock skipped 2% higher through 1:20 p.m. ET Thursday after Reuters reported that Germany's air force is looking to order as many as three dozen new F-35 stealth fighter jets from the U.S. defense contractor. Image source: Getty Images.Reuters broke this news last night, reporting that Germany is souring on the idea of building a "Future Combat Air System" sixth-generation fighter jet in cooperation with France and Spain. The FCAS program is said to have encountered difficulties getting off the ground and, in any case, even if all goes well, the FCAS jet probably wouldn't be ready to enter service before 2040 -- or even 2045. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
