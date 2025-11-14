Lyft Aktie

Lyft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PE38 / ISIN: US55087P1049

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
14.11.2025 23:59:22

Why Lyft Stock Cruised to a 5% Gain This Week

News of a fresh business partnership and a pair of analyst price target hikes put some acceleration in Lyft's (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock over the past few days. The rideshare company's stock experienced a 5% increase across the week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That bullish journey started on Monday, when Lyft and ride-hailing platform developer Curb announced they had agreed to a strategic partnership. Under its terms, Lyft riders will be able to connect to Curb's taxi network via that company's Curb Flow platform. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lyftmehr Nachrichten