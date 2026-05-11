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11.05.2026 16:24:58

Why Micron Stock Keeps Going Up

I think it's official now: Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is a momentum stock.Granted, it's not an ordinary momentum stock, one that just goes up and up primarily on positive headlines, but without revenue or earnings numbers to back up the rally. Fact is, Micron does have revenue and earnings growth. Sales surged 196% last quarter, and Micron's earnings were up 771%.But Micron also has positive headlines in abundance. That's why the stock is up another 4.3% through 10:10 a.m. ET today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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