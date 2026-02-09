The Market Aktie

The Market für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

10.02.2026 00:31:14

Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today

Following a lousy week that saw Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other software stocks really take it on the chin from investors, Monday provided a glimmer of hope. The segment as a whole recovered somewhat, with Microsoft posting a more than 3% gain on the day and handily beating the S&P 500 index's 0.5% rise.Microsoft benefited from several positive developments as the trading week kicked off. One was a new analysis of software stocks by influential investment bank Morgan Stanley, which flagged nine beaten-down titles as attractive buys on share price weakness. Microsoft was prominent in that grouping. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
