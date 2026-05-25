OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
|
26.05.2026 01:00:00
Why Microsoft's Split With OpenAI May Be Great for the Stock in the Long Run
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and OpenAI aren't as close and intertwined as they were a year ago. While they still work together, both have been distancing themselves from one another and have updated their partnership agreement multiple times. While partnering and working closely with OpenAI may have seemed like a great move for Microsoft when ChatGPT was the leading chatbot, times have changed. Here's why diversifying and being less dependent on ChatGPT may prove to be a great strategy for the tech giant in the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!