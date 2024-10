Why Nvidia, AMD, Arm Holdings, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Sank on Tuesday

Since early last year, investors have been bullish about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), scooping up shares of companies best positioned to profit from this next-generation technology. However, as the bull market crosses the two-year mark, many are taking a step back to survey the landscape, and some are looking for any excuse to take profits.With that as a backdrop, chip designer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) slumped 6.7%, AI chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled 4.9%, chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) sank 4.8%, semiconductor device supplier Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) fell 3.7%, and chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) dipped 2.6%, as of 12:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday.The catalyst that sent these AI stocks lower were reports the U.S. government is considering new curbs on chip exports.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool