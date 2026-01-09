Oklo Aktie

Oklo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.01.2026 15:13:38

Why Oklo Stock Is Soaring This Week

There wasn't much for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) investors to celebrate in the last two months of 2025. From the start of November through the end of December, shares of the nuclear energy upstart plummeted 46%.But shares have been heading higher in the first full week of trading for 2026, thanks to two encouraging company announcements. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Oklo stock has increased by 25.4% from the end of trading last Friday to the close of Thursday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oklo

mehr Nachrichten