Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
09.01.2026 15:13:38
Why Oklo Stock Is Soaring This Week
There wasn't much for Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) investors to celebrate in the last two months of 2025. From the start of November through the end of December, shares of the nuclear energy upstart plummeted 46%.But shares have been heading higher in the first full week of trading for 2026, thanks to two encouraging company announcements. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Oklo stock has increased by 25.4% from the end of trading last Friday to the close of Thursday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
