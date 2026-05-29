Planet Labs Aktie
WKN DE: A3C84C / ISIN: US72703X1063
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29.05.2026 16:43:31
Why Planet Labs Stock Just Crashed
Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock tumbled 11.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET this morning -- that's the bad news. The good news is that there's no bad news on the wires today concerning Planet, per se, to explain why the stock is going down.Instead, shares of the space stock are reacting to bad news from another space company entirely: Blue Origin.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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