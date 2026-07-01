Progress Software Aktie
WKN: 884284 / ISIN: US7433121008
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01.07.2026 17:02:07
Why Progress Software Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) stock is surging in Wednesday's trading, having risen 17.9% as of 11 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 was flat% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.4%. After yesterday's market close, Progress published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended May 31. The company posted sales and earnings for the period that beat Wall Street's expectations, and investors are also liking the software specialist's forward guidance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Progress Software Corp.
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29.06.26
|Ausblick: Progress Software zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.03.26
|Ausblick: Progress Software präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)