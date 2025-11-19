Quantum Computing Aktie
Why Quantum Computing Stock Jumped 7.3% Today
Shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) jumped on Tuesday, finishing the day up 7.3%. The move came as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9% and 1.3%, respectively. The quantum computing company's stock is continuing to gain following its better-than-expected earnings print on Friday. Employment data released today also helped to lift shares.On Friday, the company reported third-quarter revenues of $384,000, up from $101,000 during the same period last year. Quantum Computing also managed to shrink its Q3 net loss from $5.7 million last year to $2.4 million this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
