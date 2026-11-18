Shares of pharmaceutical-development platform developer Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are soaring today in response to regulatory progress from one of its own drugs. Specifically, as of 11:59 a.m. ET this drug-design-technology name's stock is up by 5.4% following this morning's announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is in agreement with the company's design for Phase 3 trials of its REC-4881 -- an oral MEK1/2 inhibitor that treats familial adenomatous polyposis, or FAP.

While the FAP market is underserved, this step forward means more for the company than just developmental progress of one drug for the treatment of one illness. Just don't lose perspective on the matter.

It's often categorized as a drug company, but that description doesn't quite do Recursion Pharmaceuticals justice. The company has developed an artificial intelligence platform capable of virtually pre-testing a potential drug molecule before time and money are spent on an actual clinical trial.

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