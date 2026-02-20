Remitly Global Aktie
WKN DE: A3C32X / ISIN: US75960P1049
Why Remitly Global Stock Rocketed 30% Higher This Week
Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ: RELY) jumped 30% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The mobile remittance platform reported Q4 earnings and guided to strong growth in 2026, which led investors to bid up the stock. Plus, the company is now producing strong operating leverage at scale, leading to huge profit gains.Here's why Remitly Global stock popped this week, and whether it is a buy right now. In the fourth quarter, Remitly posted strong growth across the board. Active customers were up 19% year-over-year, revenue was up 26% year-over-year, and send volume was up 35% year-over-year. This impressive double-digit growth has been a multi-year journey for the remittance upstart, enabling the business to gain rapid market share in the sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
