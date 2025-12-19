Riot Platforms Aktie

Riot Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2H51D / ISIN: US7672921050

19.12.2025 22:19:51

Why Riot Platforms Ended the Week 7% Lower

As we wrap up another incredibly volatile week for former cryptocurrency miners transitioning to becoming compute providers, Riot Platforms' (NASDAQ: RIOT) 7% weekly decline actually isn't as bad as many of its peers. Like many of its former pure-play Bitcoin mining peers, Riot's full-fledged commitment to becoming a high-performance compute data center play from a crypto mining firm is one investors are clearly watching. Announcing the shell development of two key buildings at the company's Corsicana data center campus, Riot is looking to bring 112 megawatts of total critical IT capacity to the market. That's significant, and a move that brought substantial initial upside to Riot's share price earlier this year, as investors sought to position themselves ahead of this buildout. With that in mind, let's explore why the group of Bitcoin miners-turned-HPC companies is dropping today, and what to make of this move. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Riot Platforms 11,76 5,83% Riot Platforms

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

