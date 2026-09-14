Why Rubrik Stock Soared 15% Today

Cybersecurity is a hot topic today, driving Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) stock to new heights. As of 3 p.m. ET, the data security and cloud-based data management expert is up by 15.3%.

I've seen headlines suggesting that Rubrik is reaping benefits from a collaboration with industry giant CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), but that was hot on Sept. 1 and looks like old news by now. And the whole security sector is surging today. Several leading security stocks are up at least 13% right now, all driven by the same sudden interest in AI security services.

Over the weekend, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei posted an article highlighting the risks of full-speed AI development. Without sensible safeguards, agentic AI systems could take unsavory action over time, ranging from cyberattacks and data hacks to economic disruption. The recent agentic hack of Hugging Face gave him a direct example, and the next unauthorized AI intrusion could be worse.

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