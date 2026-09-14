Rubrik Aktie
WKN DE: A40A36 / ISIN: US7811541090
|
14.09.2026 21:47:02
Why Rubrik Stock Soared 15% Today
Cybersecurity is a hot topic today, driving Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) stock to new heights. As of 3 p.m. ET, the data security and cloud-based data management expert is up by 15.3%.
I've seen headlines suggesting that Rubrik is reaping benefits from a collaboration with industry giant CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), but that was hot on Sept. 1 and looks like old news by now. And the whole security sector is surging today. Several leading security stocks are up at least 13% right now, all driven by the same sudden interest in AI security services.
Over the weekend, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei posted an article highlighting the risks of full-speed AI development. Without sensible safeguards, agentic AI systems could take unsavory action over time, ranging from cyberattacks and data hacks to economic disruption. The recent agentic hack of Hugging Face gave him a direct example, and the next unauthorized AI intrusion could be worse.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubrik
|
26.08.26
|Ausblick: Rubrik präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.08.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Rubrik stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Rubrik
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubrik
|78,40
|5,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX geht mit kräftigen Verlusten aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Minus -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Montag nach, während auch der deutsche Leitindex Verluste verzeichnete. An den US-Börsen hielten sich die Anleger zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zum Wochenstart unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.