Gemini Space Station Incorporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41FV4 / ISIN: US36866J1051
20.12.2025 13:14:17
Why Shares in Gemini Space Station Lost Oxygen This Week
Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by 13.6% last week. Despite the name, the company has no connection to space. Instead, it's a cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) and custodian run by CEO Tyler Winklevoss and his identical twin brother, Gemini's President Cameron Winklevoss, that began trading on the Nasdaq in mid-September. The company recently received a U.S. license to offer prediction markets (investing in binary event outcomes) to U.S. customers. This will enable U.S.-based Gemini customers to participate in prediction markets, which Cameron Winklevoss believes "have the potential to be as big or bigger than traditional capital markets."While that might be a stretch, prediction markets do have the potential to offer investors a way to manage risk by hedging against the result of an outcome. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
