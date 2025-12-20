Gemini Space Station Incorporation Aktie

WKN DE: A41FV4 / ISIN: US36866J1051

Why Shares in Gemini Space Station Lost Oxygen This Week

Shares in Gemini Space Station (NASDAQ: GEMI) declined by 13.6% last week. Despite the name, the company has no connection to space. Instead, it's a cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) and custodian run by CEO Tyler Winklevoss and his identical twin brother, Gemini's President Cameron Winklevoss, that began trading on the Nasdaq in mid-September. The company recently received a U.S. license to offer prediction markets (investing in binary event outcomes) to U.S. customers. This will enable U.S.-based Gemini customers to participate in prediction markets, which Cameron Winklevoss believes "have the potential to be as big or bigger than traditional capital markets."While that might be a stretch, prediction markets do have the potential to offer investors a way to manage risk by hedging against the result of an outcome.
