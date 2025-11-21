Oklo Aktie

Oklo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098

21.11.2025 17:40:00

Why Shares in Oklo Slumped Today

Shares in Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) were lower by 9% as of 11 a.m. this morning. The sell-off in the small modular reactor (SMR) developer comes as the market, at least for now, shifts away from the more speculative stocks exposed to the AI/Data Center investing theme. It's often the case that investors choose to "sell off on the news", and in this case, it was Nvidia's third-quarter results released on Wednesday. It's not that there was anything wrong with Nvidia's earnings report, but whenever a stock or sector gets hot, there's always an underlying concern that a bubble might be forming. As such, a stock like Oklo, which is loss-making, has no revenue, and whose prospects are driven by the promise of AI/data center demand, will be sold off when the market gets worried.
