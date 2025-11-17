Quantum Aktie

WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041

17.11.2025 17:28:45

Why Shares of Quantum Computing Are Soaring Today

Markets are off to a bearish start this week as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are dipping lower. Shares of Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT) are rocketing higher, however, as investors celebrate the quantum computing company's reporting of its third-quarter 2025 financial results on Friday after the bell.As of 11:28 a.m. ET, shares of Quantum Computing are up 10.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
