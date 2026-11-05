SK hynix Aktie
WKN: 907210 / ISIN: KR7000660001
|
05.11.2026 22:01:39
Why SK Hynix Plunged Today
Shares of memory maker SK Hynix (NASDAQ:SKHY) plunged 13.4% on Thursday, amid a bloodbath for the broader semiconductor sector. It appears investors were caught off guard by the magnitude of the Democratic "wave" in Tuesday's midterm election, and now might be contemplating limits or bans on data center build-outs. Some post-election statements by Democratic lawmakers have also fed into those fears today.
Additionally, it appears that SK Hynix is having problems with the U.S. Commerce Department. The agency has continued to hold up export licenses for chipmaking equipment shipments to SK Hynix's NAND flash plants inside China.
In a note today, sell-side analyst Matt Bryson of Wedbush Securities wrote that the U.S. Commerce Department is holding up the export license for chipmaking equipment to be sent to SK Hynix's NAND flash facilities in China. Even though SK Hynix is a South Korean company, it appears the Commerce Department doesn't want leading-edge equipment being sent into the country. The controversy may also be holding up SK Hynix's plan to invest in a major manufacturing hub in New York.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SK hynix Inc.
|
03.11.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
03.11.26
|SpaceX, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, SK Hynix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
29.10.26
|Aktien von Samsung und SK hynix unter Druck? Chinas Chipoffensive rückt näher (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.26
|SK hynix-Aktie dreht auf: Speicherchip-Konzern kündigt trotz hoher Investitionen Dividenden an (dpa-AFX)
|
20.10.26
|DAX-FLASH: Verluste erwartet - Vortagestief dürfte getestet werden (dpa-AFX)
|
13.10.26
|SpaceX, OpenAI, SK Hynix, Infineon, Telekom, LVMH - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
13.10.26
|SpaceX, OpenAI, SK Hynix, Infineon, Telekom, LVMH - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
|
15.09.26
|Apple, Oracle, OpenAI, SK Hynix, Infineon, SAP - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
Analysen zu SK hynix Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SK hynix Inc (spons. GDRs)
|764,00
|0,79%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBaisse im Technologiesektor: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte im Freitagshandel abwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftig nachgab. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Freitag uneinheitlich. An den Börsen in Asien herrscht am Freitag Ausverkaufsstimmung.