TE Connectivity Aktie
WKN DE: A40R4H / ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81
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25.04.2026 23:52:26
Why TE Connectivity Stock Plummeted This Week
TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock got hit with a substantial valuation pullback this week following the company's latest quarterly release. Amid the backdrop of a 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.5% jump for the Nasdaq Composite, the company's share price fell 12.8% over the stretch. On April 22, TE published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year -- a period which ended March 27. Despite the sell-offs this week, the stock is still up roughly 50% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu TE Connectivity Ltd.
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22.04.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
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22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 klettert (finanzen.at)
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22.04.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Anleger lassen S&P 500 am Mittag steigen (finanzen.at)
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22.04.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start des Mittwochshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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21.04.26
|Ausblick: TE Connectivity präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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07.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: TE Connectivity informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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12.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel TE Connectivity-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich TE Connectivity-Anleger freuen (finanzen.at)
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02.03.26
|Gewinne in New York: S&P 500 verbucht schlussendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)