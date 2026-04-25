TE Connectivity Aktie

TE Connectivity für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40R4H / ISIN: IE000IVNQZ81

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25.04.2026 23:52:26

Why TE Connectivity Stock Plummeted This Week

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) stock got hit with a substantial valuation pullback this week following the company's latest quarterly release. Amid the backdrop of a 0.5% gain for the S&P 500 and a 1.5% jump for the Nasdaq Composite, the company's share price fell 12.8% over the stretch. On April 22, TE published results for the second quarter of its current fiscal year -- a period which ended March 27. Despite the sell-offs this week, the stock is still up roughly 50% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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