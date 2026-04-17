SHIFT Aktie

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WKN DE: A12D58 / ISIN: JP3355400007

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17.04.2026 22:36:25

Why This $13 Million Bond ETF Exit Signals a Shift Away From Credit Risk

On April 15, 2026, Independence Financial Advisors disclosed a complete sale of the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN), an estimated $12.99 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated April 15, 2026, Independence Financial Advisors reported selling 476,028 shares of the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN). The estimated transaction value was $12.99 million, calculated using the average share price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end position value decreased by $13.00 million, capturing both sale proceeds and price movement effects. The fund no longer holds any FALN shares.The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) offers institutional investors targeted access to the fallen angels segment of the U.S. high yield bond market. By tracking an index of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that have been downgraded from investment grade, the fund seeks to capture potential price recovery and attractive yield opportunities within this niche. FALN provides diversified exposure to high yield credit with a disciplined, index-based approach. The ETF's strategy is designed to appeal to investors seeking enhanced yield and potential capital appreciation from bonds with improving credit profiles.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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