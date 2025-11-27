Private Equity Aktie
WKN: 906781 / ISIN: CH0006089921
|
27.11.2025 16:45:01
Why This Private Equity-Style Fund Just Bet $17 Million on Lumen Technologies Stock
Philadelphia-based Penn Capital Management Company disclosed a new position in Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) on Monday, acquiring over 2.7 million shares valued at approximately $16.8 million during the third quarter.According to a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Penn Capital Management Company disclosed a new position in Lumen Technologies. The fund acquired 2,744,057 shares during the third quarter, bringing its total holdings in the telecommunications company to approximately $16.8 million at quarter-end.Top holdings after the filing: Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
