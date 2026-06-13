Uranium Energy Aktie

Uranium Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0JDRR / ISIN: US9168961038

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13.06.2026 17:39:06

Why Uranium Energy Stock Plummeted This Week

Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock sank this week, ending the period down 12.7% even after seeing significant rebound momentum in Thursday and Friday's sessions. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both ended the week up roughly 0.7%. On June 9, Uranium Energy published its results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended April 30. In addition to the market's negative reaction to the earnings report, the company also saw sell-offs connected to macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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