Uranium Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A0JDRR / ISIN: US9168961038
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13.06.2026 17:39:06
Why Uranium Energy Stock Plummeted This Week
Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) stock sank this week, ending the period down 12.7% even after seeing significant rebound momentum in Thursday and Friday's sessions. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both ended the week up roughly 0.7%. On June 9, Uranium Energy published its results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended April 30. In addition to the market's negative reaction to the earnings report, the company also saw sell-offs connected to macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Uranium Energy Corp.
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08.06.26
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09.03.26
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