Will Nvidia Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?

It's been nearly impossible to escape coverage on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the last year, as its stock has been on a historic bull run, soaring 762% since the start of 2023. The chipmaker's rise dwarfed the growth of many of the most prominent tech companies, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which saw its stock increase by 80% in the same period.The disparity between the companies' stock growth is significant, considering Apple is the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $3.5 trillion. Nvidia 's rally has seen it become the first chipmaker to achieve a market cap above $3 trillion, putting it third on the list of most valuable companies (after Microsoft, which is in second).Nvidia's swift rise saw it temporarily overtake Apple in market cap earlier this year, but it didn't last. However, the chipmaker's consistent ability to outpace Apple in growth suggests it's a matter of when, not if, Nvidia will one day be worth more than Apple . Meanwhile, the company's dominance in the chip market and lead over its competitors indicates that day might not be very far away.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool