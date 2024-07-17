|
17.07.2024 13:30:00
Will Nvidia Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?
It's been nearly impossible to escape coverage on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the last year, as its stock has been on a historic bull run, soaring 762% since the start of 2023. The chipmaker's rise dwarfed the growth of many of the most prominent tech companies, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which saw its stock increase by 80% in the same period.The disparity between the companies' stock growth is significant, considering Apple is the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $3.5 trillion. Nvidia's rally has seen it become the first chipmaker to achieve a market cap above $3 trillion, putting it third on the list of most valuable companies (after Microsoft, which is in second).Nvidia's swift rise saw it temporarily overtake Apple in market cap earlier this year, but it didn't last. However, the chipmaker's consistent ability to outpace Apple in growth suggests it's a matter of when, not if, Nvidia will one day be worth more than Apple. Meanwhile, the company's dominance in the chip market and lead over its competitors indicates that day might not be very far away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.07.24
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ Composite gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Apple-Aktie niedriger: UBS-Rating von Apple bei 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
17.07.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.06.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.06.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|17.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|01.07.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.06.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|-11,76%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|15 075,00
|-2,11%
|Apple Inc.
|209,30
|-2,76%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|107,96
|-6,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.