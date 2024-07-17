17.07.2024 13:30:00

Will Nvidia Be Worth More Than Apple by 2025?

It's been nearly impossible to escape coverage on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the last year, as its stock has been on a historic bull run, soaring 762% since the start of 2023. The chipmaker's rise dwarfed the growth of many of the most prominent tech companies, including Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), which saw its stock increase by 80% in the same period.The disparity between the companies' stock growth is significant, considering Apple is the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $3.5 trillion. Nvidia's rally has seen it become the first chipmaker to achieve a market cap above $3 trillion, putting it third on the list of most valuable companies (after Microsoft, which is in second).Nvidia's swift rise saw it temporarily overtake Apple in market cap earlier this year, but it didn't last. However, the chipmaker's consistent ability to outpace Apple in growth suggests it's a matter of when, not if, Nvidia will one day be worth more than Apple. Meanwhile, the company's dominance in the chip market and lead over its competitors indicates that day might not be very far away.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

17.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
12.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
01.07.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
28.06.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 3,00 -11,76% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 15 075,00 -2,11% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 209,30 -2,76% Apple Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 107,96 -6,93% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow erstmals über 41.200 Punkten - Ausverkauf bei Techwerten -- ATX beendet Handel leichter -- DAX schließt in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch leichter, auch der deutsche Leitindex gab ab. Die US-Börsen präsentierren sich am Mittwoch uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte schlugen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen