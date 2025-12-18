WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
|
18.12.2025 12:27:21
World Cup 2026 draw: Trump, Infantino and a peace prize
The draw for the 2026 World Cup is on December 5, and Donald Trump will attend and pick up FIFA's new peace prize. Is FIFA President Gianni Infantino really a "close friend" of Trump, or just trying to stay onside?Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!