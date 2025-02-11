|
11.02.2025 16:15:07
Zentra Group plc:
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
11 February 2025
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra”, “the Company” or “the Group” or “ZNT”)
Notification of Major Holdings
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk
Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email : claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management Company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. The Company is currently listed on the Access Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, trading under the ticker ZNT.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk The previous website www.oneheritageplc.com will automatically redirect to the new website.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|375730
|EQS News ID:
|2084697
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
