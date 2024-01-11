|
11.01.2024 23:22:13
Zuckerberg Raises Cattle On Beer, Macadamia Nuts
(RTTNews) - Meta Platforms' (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared details of his new project to "create some of the highest quality beef in the world" through a social media post.
The billionaire is currently raising two types of cattle: wagyu and angus at his Ko'olau Ranch, which spans over 1,500 acres on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and is worth approximately $270 million.
Wagyu belongs to Japan and is considered as the most expensive meat in the world, whereas Angus is a Scottish breed. Both cattle are famous for their high-quality meat with marbled fat.
The CEO with a net worth of an estimated $130.6 billion said, "We're still early in the journey, and it's fun improving on it every season. Of all my projects, this is the most delicious."
He further said that the cattle are raised on macadamia meal and beer, both of which are produced at the ranch, as he wants the whole process to be "local" and "vertically integrated".
Zuckerberg stated that his daughters help him in taking care of the animals and planting the macadamia trees, as each cow eats 5,000 to 10,000 pounds of food every year.
The Facebook founder's post was slammed by many critics who called this project a threat to the environment by highlighting the fact that cows produce methane gas when they burp.
