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04.04.2026 03:45:00
Should You Buy Bitcoin While It's Under $100,000? Here's What Prediction Markets Think
There are two ways to think about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) right now. If you're a glass half-full type of investor, then Bitcoin has likely bottomed out, and is ready to continue its long-time upward trajectory. However, if you're a glass half-empty type of investor, then Bitcoin is likely to feel even more pain this year, given that prior market downturns have seen Bitcoin lose as much as 74% of its value.There's no better way to see these opposing viewpoints play out than in online prediction markets, where traders put money to work betting on the future price of Bitcoin.On Polymarket, it's possible to buy event contracts based on what price you think Bitcoin will hit in 2026. Right now, prediction market traders say that Bitcoin has almost exactly the same chance of hitting $40,000 this year as it does $100,000. Bitcoin has a 35% chance of regaining the $100,000 price level this year, and a 38% chance of dropping all the way to $40,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Devisenkurse
|Name
|Kurs
|+/-
|%
|Dollarkurs
|
1,1546
|
0,0025
|
|
0,22
|Japanischer Yen
|
184,28
|
0,2600
|
|
0,14
|Britische Pfund
|
0,8721
|
-0,0014
|
|
-0,16
|Schweizer Franken
|
0,9212
|
-0,0002
|
|
-0,02
|Hongkong-Dollar
|
9,0455
|
0,0159
|
|
0,18
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