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11.05.2026 13:07:10
First Majestic Silver vs. Hecla Mining: Rapid Acceleration vs. Steady Growth in Revenue
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties, with a focus on silver and gold output across North America.Among recent developments, First Majestic announced plans to restart its Jerritt Canyon gold mine, targeting 2027, and reported ongoing international arbitration regarding a Mexican tax dispute, while generating a net margin of around 18% for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) discovers, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties globally, mining primarily for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Silberpreis
|86,58
|0,01
|0,01