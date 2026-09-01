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01.09.2026 14:46:01
Silver Miners ETF Outperforms Gold Fund, but Carries Double Risk
The Global X-Silver Miners ETF (NYSEMKT:SIL) provides leveraged-like exposure to silver through mining companies, whereas the Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEMKT:AAAU) offers direct access to the spot price of physical gold.These two funds allow investors to gain exposure to precious metals, but they do so through entirely different mechanisms. While one tracks a basket of companies that extract silver, the other reflects the value of bullion stored in vaults. Understanding these structural differences is key to managing portfolio risk.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Rohstoffe in diesem Artikel
|Goldpreis
|4 351,20
|-97,73
|-2,20
|Silberpreis
|64,85
|-1,70
|-2,55
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