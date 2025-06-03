Australia GDP Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

GDP is expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after rising 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.3 percent on year in the previous three months.

Australia also will see May results for the manufacturing and construction indexes from AiG; in April, their scores were -26.5 and -7.9, respectively.

South Korea will provide Q1 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.1 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

South Korea also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.