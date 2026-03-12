Australia Inflation Expectations Rise In March

(RTTNews) - Australia's expected inflation increased in March, survey data released by the Melbourne Institute showed Thursday.

The expected inflation rate rose to 5.2 percent in March from 5.0 percent in February.

The institute noted that inflation expectations, which were below 5 percent for an extended period, have now risen above 5 percent for the second straight month.

While several measures, including the weighted mean, indicated elevated inflation expectations, wage expectations remained unchanged for the last four months, the institute observed.