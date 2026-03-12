Britische Pfund - Australischer Dollar

1,8913
 AUD
0,0054
0,29 %
Nachrichten
12.03.2026 06:01:11

Australia Inflation Expectations Rise In March

(RTTNews) - Australia's expected inflation increased in March, survey data released by the Melbourne Institute showed Thursday.

The expected inflation rate rose to 5.2 percent in March from 5.0 percent in February.

The institute noted that inflation expectations, which were below 5 percent for an extended period, have now risen above 5 percent for the second straight month.

While several measures, including the weighted mean, indicated elevated inflation expectations, wage expectations remained unchanged for the last four months, the institute observed.

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
