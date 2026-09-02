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03.09.2026 00:03:30
Australia Trade Data Due On Thursday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release July figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, imports were down 0.2 percent on month and exports rose 9.6 percent for a trade surplus of A$1.929 billion.
New Zealand will provide Q2 data for its terms of trade; in the previous three months, import prices were down 0.7 percent on quarter and export prices dropped 2.7 percent on quarter. Overall terms of trade are expected to sink 2.2 percent after slipping 2.0 percent in Q1.
The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the central bank is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.
Finally, Australia, China and Japan will see services and composite PMI data from S&P Global, while Singapore and Hong Kong will see private sector PMI figures.
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