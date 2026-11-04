04.11.2026 23:33:47

Australia Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In August, imports were up 5.8 percent on month and exports rose 3.7 percent for a trade surplus of A$495 million.

South Korea will provide September numbers for current account; in August, the current account surplus was $46.11 billion.

The central bank in Malaysia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 2.75 percent.

Singapore will see September data for retail sales; in August, sales were down 1.0 percent on month and up 0.7 percent on year.

Taiwan will release October numbers for consumer prices; in September, overall inflation was up 0.17 percent on month and 2.73 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.73 percent on quarter and 5.29 percent on year.

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