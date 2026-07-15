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15.07.2026 15:39:33

Croatia Inflation Confirmed At 4-month Low

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia moderated further in June to the lowest level in four months, as estimated initially, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 5.2 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since February, when prices rose 3.8 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on July 1.

The overall price growth in May was largely driven by a 13.2 percent growth in energy costs, slower than the 16.9 percent surge in May.

Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.8 percent from 1.4 percent, and transport inflation moderated to 8.6 percent from 12.5 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated slightly to 12.0 percent from 11.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.4 percent in June after falling 0.3 percent in May. In the flash estimate, the rate of decline was 0.5 percent.

The EU measure of inflaton, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 4.9 percent annually in June, slower than the 5.4 percent increase in May.

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