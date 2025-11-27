Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1415
 EUR
-0,0002
-0,01 %
27.11.2025 07:31:50

Dutch Producer Confidence Weakens In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more pessimistic in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index dropped to -1.7 in November from -0.8 in October. Moreover, the latest score is below the long-term average of -1.3.

Producers were more negative about their finished goods inventories in November, and they were also less positive regarding future activity in the coming three months. Meanwhile, manufacturers were less pessimistic about their order books.

The survey revealed that producers in the transportation equipment industry were the most positive, while those in the paper and printing industry were the most negative.

Keine Impulse aus den USA: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung zu sehen. An den US-Börsen wurde aufgrund eines Feiertages am Donnerstag nicht gehandelt. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Bild.
