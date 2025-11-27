Dutch Producer Confidence Weakens In November

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained more pessimistic in November, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index dropped to -1.7 in November from -0.8 in October. Moreover, the latest score is below the long-term average of -1.3.

Producers were more negative about their finished goods inventories in November, and they were also less positive regarding future activity in the coming three months. Meanwhile, manufacturers were less pessimistic about their order books.

The survey revealed that producers in the transportation equipment industry were the most positive, while those in the paper and printing industry were the most negative.