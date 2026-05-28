Iceland Inflation Eases To 5-month Low In May

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland moderated slightly in May to the lowest level in five months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in May, slightly slower than the 5.2 percent rise in April. The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.6 percent higher than a year ago.

Moreover, this was the lowest inflation rate since December 2025, when prices increased 4.5 percent.

The annual price growth for food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 4.2 percent from 4.9 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated somewhat to 6.6 percent from 6.7 percent, while that for transportation accelerated to 7.9 percent from 7.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in May, following a 0.8 percent gain in the prior month.